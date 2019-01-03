Ugwuanyi’s re-election a walkover – Archbishop Chukwuma

…says gov is the “Joshua of Enugu State who will lead us to the Promised Land”

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has declared that the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State “is going to be a walkover by God’s grace” because of the governor’s outstanding performance and uncommon leadership style.

The outspoken Archbishop, who spoke during the prayer session at the Government House, Enugu to herald the commencement of work after the New Year celebration, described Gov. Ugwuanyi as a peaceful leader who is good to everybody irrespective of class, religion or political difference.

The cleric stated that “there is no alternative to Gburugburu (Ugwuanyi) in 2019”, stressing that “he has done well and therefore, No Vacancy in the Lion Building”.

He commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for sustaining the New Year prayer session since he assumed office, thanking God that “the governor is the man you brought to place Enugu State in your hands”.

The Archbishop while praying for his victory in the forthcoming general election said that “Gov. Ugwuanyi is the Joshua of Enugu State who will lead us to the Promised Land”.

According to him, “Your Excellency, you are doing your best and God is going to make you to stay there to do more for the people of this state. The governor has been good to everybody even the enemies. All your enemies will fail in the Name of Jesus, because God has called you for a purpose in Nigeria and Enugu State.

“I have told them that our governor has no alternative in 2019. I have said it before that for Gburugburu, there is no vacancy in the Lion Building, and that is where I stand. Whoever is doing well, we assist him to continue doing well.

“In Enugu State, we have experienced peace and the era where people have political enmity and others, have all gone. Everybody is happy, the traders are happy, there is sympathy, there is concern, there is respect for everybody. That is why we are asking him to continue in office”.

On the recent fire outbreak in the state, the cleric who prayed against such incident, applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his swift intervention in putting out the inferno without any loss of life and the assistance he gave to the victims to ameliorate their pains. He also lauded him for equipping the State Fire Service.

Archbishop Chukwuma advised the people, public office holders, civil servants, the judiciary and legislature, among others, to “circumcise our hearts” to ensure that the state gets to the Promised Land, praying further that the coming elections will be free, fair and credible and devoid of violence and intimidation.

In his address, Gov. Ugwuanyi who appreciated the Archbishop and other clergymen at the event for their presence and active participation, equally thanked “Enugu State stakeholders, civil servants, the organized labour, the clergy, market men and women and indeed the entire people of the state – the true heroes of democracy – for the prayers, support, solidarity and cooperation that they have continued to accord my administration”

Gov. Ugwuanyi noted that his administration has “made visible progress in our quest to transform Enugu State and significantly improve the lives of our people”, stressing that “Enugu State has remained peaceful and has retained its rating as one of the safest and fastest growing states in the country”.

While wishing the people of Enugu State “a very blissful 2019”, the governor added that “the New Year offers us another chance to sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state and to rededicate ourselves to the task of building a much better and more viable society for the benefit of all and sundry”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi pledged to ensure the full implementation of the 2019 budget when passed by the State House of Assembly to address the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

He therefore, appealed to all political parties and the people of the state to ensure a peaceful campaigns and elections by eschewing all acts of violence or conduct that may lead to breakdown of law and order in any part of the state, expressing confidence that “the elections and all that we do this year in Enugu State, shall surely end in praise by the Grace of God”.