Ugwuanyi’s performance guarantees his re-election —Archbishop Chukwuma

ENUGU—The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has declared that the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State “is going to be a walkover by God’s grace” because of the governor’s outstanding performance and uncommon leadership style.

The outspoken cleric, who spoke during the prayer session at the Government House, Enugu to herald the commencement of work after the New Year celebration, described Ugwuanyi as a peaceful leader who is good to everybody irrespective of class, religion or political difference.

The cleric stated that “there is no alternative to Gburugburu (Ugwuanyi) in 2019”, stressing that “he has done well and therefore, No Vacancy in the Lion Building”.

He commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for sustaining the New Year prayer session since he assumed office, thanking God that “the governor is the man you brought to place Enugu State in your hands”.

The Archbishop while praying for his victory in the forthcoming general election said “Ugwuanyi is the Joshua of Enugu State who will lead us to the Promised Land.”