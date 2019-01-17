Ugwuanyi urges youths to shun cyber crime, other vices

ENUGU—ENUGU State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has advised Igbo youths against indulging in cyber crime and other anti-social vices, urging them to engage in meaningful ventures that will improve their lives.

Ugwuanyi who spoke at the official opening of the TechX Innovation Hub in Enugu yesterday, stated that the sate government would continue to provide an enabling environment for investment and other socio-economic ventures to thrive.

The governor who was represented by the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the Enugu State Investment Agency, Chibuzor Okafor, while lauding the founder of the ICT company, Tony Ojobo, for setting up the business in the Coal City, remarked that Enugu remains one of the safest states in the country.

He therefore assured Ojobo who is also the President of African ICT Foundation of “partnering with his organisation with a view to creating more jobs, consequently reducing unemployment in the state.”

In his speech, the founder of the TechX Hub, Ojobo, noted that Nigeria had “recently witnessed dwindling fortunes due to the volatility in the international market,” stressing that “the ugly development had stalled economic development, thus making it difficult for government to provide the necessary social safety nets and benefits for the citizens.”