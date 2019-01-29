Ugwuanyi assists Kenyatta Market fire victims

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on yesterday visited three traders at Kenyatta Market by Adelabu Street, Uwani, Enugu, whose shops were gutted by fire at the wee hours of yesterday to empathise with them and offer them assistance to ameliorate their loss.

Consequently, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who arrived the scene to the delight of the traders and residents of the area, consoled the victims and thanked God that no life was lost.

The governor, therefore, made a donation of N1 million to each of the victims to assist them in re-establishing their various businesses.

He told the victims that his administration was deeply concerned about the challenges they encountered as a result of the inferno and reassured them that his administration will not abandon them in their time of need.

Miyetti Allah endorses Ugwuanyi for 2nd term

Addressing newsmen shortly after the governor’s visit, one of the affected traders, Chidiebere Ozoude, who praised God and thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for putting smiles on their faces, narrated that they received distressed calls that their shops were being gutted by fire, adding that the men and officers of the state fire service were contacted and they helped to put out the fire.