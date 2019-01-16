Ughwanagho pledges to dedicate salaries to constituents if elected

THE Social Democratic Party (SDP) flagbearer for Delta Central Senatorial District, Chief (Dr.) Ovie Ughwanagho, has promised to use every penny of his salary and allowances as Senator to develop Urhobo Nation.

He also vowed to publish the breakdown of his allowances and salaries on newspapers and other media for his people to know, adding that accountability is his driving force as a servant-leader.

Ughwanagho, who made the promise at Olomu palace when he and his entourage paid a consultative visit to the Delta Central monarchs to seek their blessings, said that the decision was borne out of his love for his people.

He said: “ It is the good intention I have for Urhobo people that endeared me to contest for this position. I have served as member Central Working Committee of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) and served as President of National Association of Urhobo Students. I’m the sole sponsor Ughwanogho Annual Urhobo Challenge Quiz Competition among secondary schools in Urhoboland and I have a foundation.

“ I have a track record of leadership right from my growing up stage till date, which is why I’m offering myself as servant to my people at the Senate. I will not disappoint you if given the mandate at the general elections.

“ I ventured into politics not as a means of livelihood or to enrich myself as most politicians do but in humble service to my people. For most politicians, politics is a means of livelihood that is why most of them go to any length to gain and retain political power.

“ I have a means of livelihood, I’m a medical doctor who is a consultant with eight different hospitals . I’m a medical consultant in Atlanta Georgia, United States of America (USA), I have my consulting firm; so, I’m not in the race to look for money but to grow Urhobo nation.”

He noted that the current Senator representing Delta Central has done nothing to ameliorate the sufferings of Urhobo indigenes, pointing out that he has failed to attract industries despite the fact it is the fifth largest ethnic nationality in the country coupled with huge oil deposits.

The senatorial hopeful emphasized that the current senator has failed to maximize the economic potentials and numerical strength of Urhobo Nation to create sustainable wealth for the people.

On Town Hall meetings, Ughwanagho said : “ My town hall meetings will be bi-monthly or on monthly basis. I will also rotate the town hall meetings from local government to local government to enable me relate with the people so as to meet their yearnings.”

On women empowerment, he carpeted most politicians in the district for giving N10, 000 as empowerment, wondering what N10, 000 would do a for business woman considering the economic situation.

He said : “ I will give loans to market women under the body of Interest Free Revolving Loan. The era of giving peanuts empowerment is over. Urhobo money will be used to move Urhobo nation forward.”

The Owhorode of Olomu kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Richard Ogoni, prayed that God would give him the strength to succeed.