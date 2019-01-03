Breaking News
Ugedi donates to Okowa campaign

On 5:16 amIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

By Onozure Dania

A frontline member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Chief David Ugedi, has endorsed the re-election campaign  of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in “appreciation of the infrastructure development, especially roads construction in the riverine communities of Burutu, Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state.'”

Ugedi said Okowa has performed beyond expectation in terms of development of infrastructure across the state and promised to mobilise grassroots support for his re-election.

Okowa

Director-General of the Delta State PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Solomon Funkekeme, received hundreds of customised T-shirts and baseball caps(face caps) with the image of Governor Okowa donated to the PDP Campaign Council at its headquarters in Asaba.

Funkekeme expressed joy over the gesture, saying over 290 roads had been completed by Okowa, while others are ongoing in different parts of the state and listed other work-in-progress to include the Stephen Keshi Stadium, and Asaba International Airport runway, among others.

 


