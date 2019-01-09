UFitFly launches Kenya/Dubai/Oman tour package

UFitFly, a travel management company has launched its Kenya/Dubai/Oman tour package, where over 350 people are expected to visit interesting tourist sites, including Desert Safari.

At the launch in Lagos, the Team Leader of UFitFly, Evangelist Ajibola Ogunkeyede, said that the tour will be the second after taking 200 people to Kenya/Dubai in December last year, adding that the inclusion of Oman is to enable tourists have more travel experience. “The Kenya/Dubai package last December was successful and we went with eight comedians,” he said.

“This year, we are going to three countries and we are going to do that within one week. The package costs N589, 000 because we want to give them travel experience with the nice package. They will buy their visa and every other thing is free and we will give them visa counseling.”

He stated that the tour package covers visas to Kenya and Dubai, accommodation, return tickets, city tour, daily breakfast, BBQ dinner, Pickup/Drop off, Arab Games, Desert Safari and belly dance, adding that the trip will be from March 29th to April 6th. Some celebrities including comedians like Kenny Blaq, Dr. Smile, MC Lively, will will be going on the tour.

UFitFly travel partner, East Avenue Travel and Tourism, said it will be offering a lot of things to ensure that the tourists have a nice experience.

The Managing Director, Mohammad Mustafa said “This is the second time such a package will be happening in Nigeria.

This is my first time in Lagos and I know a lot of people in Lagos want to travel to Dubai to have fun and find job opportunities. Many of them want to travel to the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries but they do not have travel experience.”

He said the company wants to support UFitFly to ensure that the tour is successful. “UFitFly has been in existence for 14 years but they don’t have experience of travels and tours. So we are giving them the experience and support.

We will give them every support from visa application. There won’t be visa rejections because people trust us and we have 32 offices worldwide.”