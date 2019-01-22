Udu prepares for Okowa’s mega rally today

The Presidents-General of all 36 Udu communities of Delta State have pledged their support for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, emphasising that Udu will mobilise fully to receive the governor as he flags off People Democratic Party, PDP, campaigns at Otor-Udu, headquarters of Udu Local Government Area of the state, today.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum of Udu Communities’ presidents, Evangelist Emmanuel Kpomanefe, Chairman of the forum, said considering the performance of Governor Okowa in Udu in the past three years, the people were duty-bound to reciprocate the gesture with their votes.

He said: “We are glad to be part of the plans to receive Governor Okowa to Udu. Udu people have resolved to reward Okowa with votes and we are mobilising our people from all the communities, irrespective of party affiliation, to receive Okowa on Tuesday(today).”

On his part, Chairman of PDP Campaign Council in Udu, Chief Henry Sakpra, thanked the community leaders for their solidarity and support for the governor, stressing that if Okowa, who did not get votes in Udu in 2015, could commission several roads in the area, “one can ima-gine what will happen if our votes are given to him in the coming election.”

Also speaking, former Chairman of Udu Local Government Area and Director of Publicity to the PDP campaigns in Udu, Raymond Edijala, expressed optimism, saying everything was set for today’s “mother of all rallies in Udu.”