UBTH Family Medicine dept tasks workers on productivity

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE Head of Department, Department of Family Medicine, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, Dr Osahon Enabulele has urged staff of the department to be professional and committed in the discharge of their duties.

Enabulele gave this charge during the department’s second annual staff productivity rewards day which has been renamed Dr Jeffery Omoregie Annual Staff Productivity and Performance Rewards Day. He said the event was renamed after Omoregie for his sterling qualities, virtues and legacies who, until his demise on the 21st of November,2018 while on duty was a Resident doctor/Registrar in the department.

Awards were also presented to the best staff in each unit of the department who excelled in 2018, following a very “scrupulous year long evaluation.”

Enabulele said the late Omoregie was an embodiment of values the department stands for and “there is no greater person to have it renamed after than Dr Jeffery Omoregie.”