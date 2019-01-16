UBA customers win N30m in Wise Savers Promo, N90m still up for grabs

Pan-African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has rewarded 20 loyal customers with N1.5 million each, in the first edition of its quarterly draw for the ongoing UBA Wise Savers Promo, which was held at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos on Tuesday.

At the event, a total of N30 million was won by 20 lucky customers who were selected following a draw that was witnessed by key regulatory officials including representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, (NLRC); Lagos State Lottery, Board, (LSLB) Consumer Protection Council (CPC) as well as members of the media.

To qualify for the draws, new and existing customers of the bank are expected to save at least N10,000 each month for three consecutive months, or N30,000 for 90 days in the promo, which will run for the rest of the year. Apart from the N30 million won by 20 customers on Tuesday, another N90 million is still expected to be won by 60 more loyal customers in the remaining three quarters of the year. The winners, who cut across all regions of the country.

When contacted on the phone, one of the 20 lucky winners; Nnadumije, Ebube Dawn, excitedly expressed gratitude to the bank and said he was happy to be a customer of the bank. He thanked the bank, and said the move was thoughtful and will help to enrich customers especially during these trying economic times.

The Group Executive, Digital and Consumer Banking, Mr. Anant Rao, who addressed participants at the event, said the promo was launched as part of the bank’s initiatives towards prioritising customers.