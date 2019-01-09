U.S. Whistleblower on Vietnam wins 2018 Olof Palme Prize

Daniel Ellsberg, the U.S. Whistleblower known for leaking classified documents on U.S. Military involvement in Vietnam to the press, was named the Winner of the 2018 Olof Palme Prize on Wednesday.

Ellsberg, 87, was cited by the prize’s jury for his “profound humanism and exceptional moral courage’’ for exposing the U.S. government’s war plans for Vietnam.

The 1971 publication of Ellsberg’s leaked documents which is the so-called Pentagon Papers contributed to shortening the Vietnam war.

Ellsberg was later indicted under the Espionage Act and faced up to 115 years in prison.

His 1973 trial ended with the dismissal of all charges.

The former defence analyst was later been engaged in highlighting the dangers of nuclear war, the Olof Palme Prize organisers said.

The award ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 30, in Stockholm.

The prize, worth 100,000 dollars, was created in 1987 in memory of late Swedish prime minister Olof Palme, who was slain in 1986.

Previous recipients include Congolese physician Denis Mukwege, co-winner of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, former Czech president and dissident Vaclav Havel, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Amnesty International.

Ellsberg was in 2006 awarded the Swedish-based Right Livelihood Award and has expressed support for other whistleblowers, including Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden. (dpa/NAN)