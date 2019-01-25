TyrantBuhari: Nigerians come hard on President after Onnoghen’s suspension

Victor Ogunyinka

In a new twist to the lingering crisis surrounding the now suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the CJN to the chagrins of many Nigerians as the social media is awash with name calling of the president in strong condemnation of the move.

With the general election a couple of weeks away, President Buhari, on Friday evening, released a lengthy thread on Twitter to explain why the suspension is necessary, emphasizing on corruption in the judiciary.

ALSO READ: Onnoghen: Buhari turning to another Adolf Hitler- Group

Fellow Nigerians, A short while ago, I was served with an Order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal issued on Wed 23rd January 2019, directing the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Walter Nkanu Samuel Onnoghen from office pending final determination… — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 25, 2019

But Nigerians have taken their frustration to the social media, saying that the president is tryannic in nature.

He deceived us with "change" in 2015, little did we know that our country would only get worse. #TyrantBuhari is at it again. May we never have this kind of president anymore!! — Tipee Peter (@Tipeedouble) January 25, 2019

Please if you support Buhari, please unfollow and block me. Im taking it personal now. I am so pissed right now#TyrantBuhari #TyrantBuhari — P.R.I.E.S.T (@EOmenuko) January 25, 2019

We all must now begin to respect @bukolasaraki for everything he has done to maintain the sanctity of the legislature, our country should be thankful and grateful to him, imagine we have another saraki to cushion the#TyrantBuhari effect in the Judiciary. We shall over come! — Mr. Lawrenzi🇳🇬 (@iamthelawrenzi) January 25, 2019

Also consider this: The CCT Judge, Dan Ladi Umar, that recommended the suspension of the CJN also has a pending case of receiving a bribe of $1.8million with the EFCC. If Buhari did not suspend the CCT Judge, why is he suspending the CJN?#TyrantBuhari — DEJI ADEYAUNJU (@Enantomhen) January 25, 2019

#tyrantBuhari

Rip to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Only God can ressurect us — iam_draxlaw🇳🇬 (@SamuelWalbe) January 25, 2019

It's a black Friday in Nigeria…I weep for my belove country, @MBuhari has finally succeeded in truncating our democracy #tyrantbuhari — Oredola Adodo (@dola_baba) January 25, 2019

A situation where the government is the accuser, the investigator, the prosecutor, the judge and jury, and the executioner portends grave danger to our liberty!

It is El Zakzakky today, it could be anyone tomorrow!#TyrantBuhari — Odeyele Ayodeji. (@Haywhy_Jah) January 25, 2019

I'm finally ready for any buhari supporter that will come with that integrity nonsense #TyrantBuhari — Ifunanya❣️ (@juju_ondatweet) January 25, 2019