#TyrantBuhari: Nigerians come hard on President after Onnoghen’s suspension

On 8:20 pm by Victor Ogunyinka

In a new twist to the lingering crisis surrounding the now suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the CJN to the chagrins of many Nigerians as the social media is awash with name calling of the president in strong condemnation of the move.
With the general election a couple of weeks away, President Buhari, on Friday evening, released a lengthy thread on Twitter to explain why the suspension is necessary, emphasizing on corruption in the judiciary.

But Nigerians have taken their frustration to the social media, saying that the president is tryannic in nature.

 

 


