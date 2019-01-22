TY Danjuma raises alarm over plans to rig 2019 elections

By Femi Bolaji

Former Minister of Defence, Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma rtd has raised the alarm of impending plots to use undemocratic ways to rig the 2019 elections.

He alleged that there are clandestine moves to cause civil unrest in Taraba with the hope of making the governorship election inconclusive in order to perfect the change of government.

Danjuma who alerted voters of the secret plan at the commissioning of medical laboratories in Takum on Tuesday, urged them to guard their votes and avoid all forms of provocation before, during and after the elections.

He said “we are in the eve of election and if you want another four years for our able governor, we must work for peace.

“Those who do not wish us well will want us to fight ourselves, then they will use soldiers and police to distabilize us and rig the election.

“It will be in our best interest to ensure there is peace. We should suffer all provocation because there are going to be plenty between now and the time of election.

“They will provoke you to fight yourselves because they know they will loose if there is a peaceful election.

“I beg everyone of you to help maintain peace so we can have a peaceful election and that there are no surprises and will be no postponement.

” The last time when Darius’s political party was the ruling party, he was made to have run off three times.

“This time they have perfected running off. Once you don’t win the first time, the second time, they will sit down and write the result and announce it in the run off.

“They will award votes and this is the primitive democracy we now operate in this country.

“It is up to you to guard your votes, secure your votes and make sure that everyone of your votes count and that is when you can have four plus four.”

He also cautioned eligible voters from selling their votes to power hungry politicians, saying that “you will be selling your birth right if you agree to their demand.”

On his part, Governor Ishaku urged his loyalists to maintain peace by remaining law abiding.