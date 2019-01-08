Two dead, journalists, others injured as APC campaign rally turns bloody 

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The official campaign flag-off of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State was marred following several gunshots by miscreants who engaged in free for all. At least two persons have been feared dead, while several others, including journalists sustained different degree of injuries.

The crisis started when fight suddenly broke out midway between two rival groups while Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was addressing party supporters and crowd at the Skypower Ground, Ikeja G.R.A.

Details soon…