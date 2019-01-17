Turkey deports Dutch Journalist for ‘security reasons’

Turkey has deported Ans Boersma, a Dutch freelance Journalist, who works for Het Financieele Dagblad, the Netherlands’ Largest Financial Newspaper said on Thursday.

The daily said Boersma was detained and deported for “security reasons.’’

A Turkish government official, who did not want to be named, confirmed the expulsion.

“And then suddenly you’re back on the plane to the Netherlands.

“Declared an unwanted person in Turkey,’’ Boersma tweeted on Thursday, shortly before leaving the country.

Boersma was at an immigration office in Istanbul on Wednesday to extend her residence permit when she was detained, the Het Financieele Dagblad said.

She had received her government-issued press card for 2019 earlier.

Boersma spent the night at a detention centre and was not allowed to return home, the newspaper said.

Editor-in-chief, Jan Bonjer, called it a “blatant violation of press freedo