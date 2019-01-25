Turf war in Delta: Omo-Agege-Oboro trade assassination allegations

By Perez Brisibe

THE two major candidates in the Delta Central Senatorial District election, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Ms Evelyn Oboro of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP have been enmeshed in a war of words over alleged intimidation, assassination and political intrigues.

Breaking: Edgal Imohimi remains CP Lagos

Oboro, a two time member of the House of Representatives representing Okpe, Sapele and Uvwie federal constituency, fired the first shot at Omo-Agege, who is the incumbent when she accused him of plotting to rig the election with the assistance of security forces and where it proves difficult clearing her away through assassination.

Omo-Agege was quick to respond by accusing Oboro of allegedly instigating an assassination attempt against him sometime last year.

Mrs. Oboro made name not too long ago after she defeated the famed political fixer, Senator Ighoyota Amori in the Delta Central PDP primaries.

Oboro also alleged that the police was in league with Omo-Agege against her as she noted that the incumbent senator had been allocated 13 truck-loads of policemen while her applications for police protection had been repeatedly ignored.

“Omo-Agege has been intimidating my supporters and boasting that he will arrest me, incapacitate me, he will lock my house down like they did to some members of the National Assembly and arrest my supporters.”

“I applied to the Nigeria Police that I would need security coverage for my campaigns and I was denied, but surprisingly for the past two weeks, the APC candidate has been campaigning with 13 trucks of policemen from one place to another.

“Am also informed that a special force of policemen numbering 170 will be drafted to Delta Central district during the elections to intimidate my supporters and arrest me if they cannot assassinate me.

Her allegations are spurious and baseless – OMO-AGEGE

Reacting to her allegations, Omo-Agege described them as false, spurious and baseless, noting that as a “devout Christian, he is not in the business of killing people and will never contemplate nor condone such evil act.”

The senator also accused her of allegedly being the brain behind the assassination attempt on him sometime in 2018 during a cash grant exercise to female traders at the Uvwie market adding that it was a fallout of that attempt on his life that the state police command on the instructions of the IGP, provided security for all his political events.

Omo-Agege, speaking through his director of strategy and communication, Godwin Anaughe, said: “The report of that attempted assassination was made to the Nigerian Police and the State Security Service. We pursued the case but had to drop it following the intervention of the Ovie of Uvwie.

“We are also aware that Oboro’s supporters are stockpiling arms in Uvwie and those information have been passed to the security agencies and we expect the agencies to act.

“We are therefore not surprised that Oboro has resorted to making these spurious allegations to divert attention of the public from the nefarious acts of her supporters.

“We call on the police command to get to the root of this panic call by Hon. Evelyn Oboro as we have no reason whatsoever to resort to threats of any sort against Oboro or her supporters. We will win fairly at the polls.”

We are unaware of her request – POLICE

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka when contacted, denied allegations that the police in the state was working with her opponent to rig the election in favour of the ruling APC, adding that police will remain neutral and support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a credible election

He said: “I am not aware of her request of police security for her campaigns, but be rest assured that the command is doing everything possible to ensure that there is security in the land.

“She is a highly respected person and even the command as a whole holds her in high esteem. We have nothing against her and if she has any request to make, she should address it to the appropriate authority.”