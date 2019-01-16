Tuface ready for Vanguard Awards

…Says we’ll have crazy fun

By Rotimi Agbana

LAGOS—WORK stopped in our head office in Lagos, yesterday, when this legend of our time breezed in on a visit to familiarise himself with our staff and signal what to expect from him on Friday.

From the gate to the office of the Editor and to the conference room where he granted us an interview, our staff abandoned their offices, trooped out to welcome Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface. Fans now call him 2baba.

Mechanics at the workshop, drivers, gate men, and administration personnel from big and small offices, junior and senior journalists were not left out. 2baba’s presence caused a pleasant stir. Work stopped temporarily.

Singer Falz begins year with hit single, “Talk”

Even those working in The Canal, our popular restaurant stopped serving food. They all wanted to capture a glimpse of the legend. They did. Some now boast of selfies with him to tell their story.

“Friday will be a jaaam, it will be crazy,” Tuface said of the Vanguard Awards at Eko Hotel where he will perform.

‘We’ll have crazy fun’

The hiphop superstar, also promised a night of crazy entertainment panache at the Vanguard Personality of the Year awards.

The veteran singer is billed to thrill guests with good music at the much- anticipated awards scheduled to hold on Friday, January 18, 2019, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said this during a courtesy visit to Vanguard’s corporate head office in Lagos.

The African Queen crooner said: “We’re going to have fun, we’re going to be crazy, we’re going to be spiritual and we’re going to be peaceful at the same time. I’m going to be performing my old songs, new songs, and even songs that have not been released. I’m definitely going to be talking about politics in Nigeria, the way forward.

Amuneke hopeful of AFCON qualification

”Most importantly, it’s going to be wrapped up in one love. You know it’s going to be a fun atmosphere so we must enjoy ourselves in as much as we’re going to add some serious stuff.

I’m going to be performing live; if any of your staff or guests has musical skills such a person is welcome to join me on the stage to perform, I will give the person the microphone to show his or her music craft. We’re just going to have fun and enjoy good music.”

Speaking further, he said: “I think the entertainment industry, celebrities, and public figures have a symbiotic relationship. But for me, it’s always nice to recognize good people and show some love. Over the years, Vanguard has always been cool to me. When Vanguard writes anything, it is always with facts.

Timilehin recognized as ‘Rising PR Practitioner of the Year’ at 2018 NIPR Gala Awards

“I cannot say because you have not written any rubbish about me then I should be flattery, no, I will speak the truth. The manner in which you approached me was cool so I’m looking forward to a better working relationship with Vanguard.”