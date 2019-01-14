Truck kills mother, child in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

Many could not hold back their tears yesterday afternoon, at the popular Oshodi Bus Stop, Lagos, over the sight of a mother and child crushed by a truck.

It was gathered that the truck moving inward Oshodi Oke had a failed break and the driver in trying to get the truck to a halt rammed into the woman hawking sachet water with her baby strapped to her back.

An eyewitness, Bose Daniel, said the mother and child died instantly and that the driver of the truck fled the scene immediately for fear of being lynched by angry mob.

But the driver’s assistant was not lucky as he was beaten thoroughly before policemen stationed at Oshodi bus stop came to his rescue as he was driven away in their patrol van.

Motorists, commuters and passers-by kept trooping to the scene where the lifeless remains of the woman and her baby were lying, till they were evacuated.

All efforts to reach the spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, to confirm the incident were abortive, as he did not pick his calls.