Truck crushes woman dead, injures others in Ibadan

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

An articulated vehicle conveying a container to an unknown destination lost control at Molete a densely populated area in Ibadan metropolis yesterday killing a woman and injuring many others. The accident happened just a week after a woman who took her child to school was crushed to death by another articulated vehicle.

An eyewitness told Saturday Vanguard that the truck carrying a container lost control and ran into the crowd killing the woman instantly. It was further gathered that the accident happened around 8:02am under the Molete flyover. Further information gathered had it that the truck had a faulty brake system which made it difficult for the driver to control the truck. The trailer reportedly crushed three other buses and four tricycles.

Truck crushes motorcyclist, passenger to death in Ogun

The remains of the unlucky woman were said to have been deposited at a morgue by men of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency(OYTMA) and men of the Nigerian Police, Oyo State command. Reacting to the accident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu said investigation had begun into the accident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the accident saying the truck was coming from Felele area of the city before its brake failed. Mr Oluwaseun Onijala, the Corps PRO said three of the injured who were taken to the hospital have been discharged.

Truck loaded with cows kills 3, injures 24 persons in Kebbi