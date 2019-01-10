Truck crushes woman dead in Oyo

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—A middle-aged woman reportedly returning home from school run yesterday, was crushed by an articulated vehicle at Molete area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

An eyewitness disclosed that, “a tricycle stopped at a wrong place. The driver just dropped three occupants of the tricycle. Two of the women ran as fast as they could to avoid being crushed by the truck.

“But the woman, who is now under the truck, was unlucky. As she tried to avoid the truck, she slipped as she put her foot on the edge of the concrete. She fell down and the truck ran over her. You can see her remains are yet to be removed.”

When asked if it was a case of a brake failure, the witness said she did not think so, noting “the truck driver is not at fault. The brake of the truck did not fail.

“It was the woman who crossed the road at a wrong place. You can see that there is little place for her to pass. Some people would force themselves between the iron fences where human beings should not pass at all. She was trying to beat the trailer but she was crushed.

“She just took her child to school and on her way back, this unfortunate incident happened.

“For more than one hour now, security agents have been making frantic efforts to remove the truck but to no avail. The truck driver ran away to avoid being lynched.”

At press time, the corpse of the woman and the truck were yet to be removed by the security agents.