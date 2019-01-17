Truck crushes mother, child, one other to death in Ogun

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesman, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun, on Thursday, confirmed an accident that claimed the lives of three in Ogun.

He said that a Mack truck loaded with soft drinks on Wednesday crushed a woman and her child to death in an accident which also killed the truck’s Motor Boy at Ajibawo in Atan on Sango /Idiroko road, Ogun.

Akinbiyi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred around 5:45pm and was caused by wrongful overtaking, complicated by loss of control by the truck, marked, LSD 563 XW.

He added that four people were involved in the accident which included three male and one female , saying that two male and one female died in the accident while one person was injured.

“In the process of overtaking another truck ahead of it loaded with granite, the edge of the truck loaded with soft drinks entered a ditch which results in its fall, killing a woman and her child selling along the road and the motor boy,” he said.

Akinbiyi said that the injured had been taken to Oluwalogbon Hospital, Atan before the arrival of TRACE officials while the corpses had been claimed by their relatives.

He urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations and also avoid excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking. (NAN)