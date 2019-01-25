Breaking News
Troops kill 4 Boko Haram terrorists in Konduga

Troops of 7 Division Nigerian Army in Operation Lafiya Dole based on credible information on Friday conducted a clearance operation on suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) hideout along Makinta Meleri in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.
During the operation, the gallant troops neutralised four terrorists and recovered 4 AK-47 Rifles with registration numbers 58012289, 565240898 and 58006027, respectively.

They also recovered 3 Rifle Magazines containing 32 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and 3 Bicycles.

While commending their gallantry, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig Gen Abdulmalik Bulama Biu told them the Chief of Army Staff is proud of their doggedness and they should sustain the offensive until the BHTs are flushed out and total peace and security restored

A statement by Col Ado Is a, Deputy Director, Army Public Reparations, quoted the GOC adding that, “We wish to solicit for more information on suspected Boko Haram terrorists hideout”.


