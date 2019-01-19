TRIBUTE: My encounter with late Shagari –Esogban of Benin

Last Saturday, we published the first part of a tribute Chief David Edebiri, the Esogban of Benin, wrote to late President Shehu Shagari. Today, we conclude it. Enjoy it.

1979 Presidential Elections

The campaigns that preceded the 1979 presidential election were very tough and memorable. My interpersonal relationship with the flag bearer Alhaji Shehu Shagari became very robust, especially during the period the presidential campaign train traversed the nooks and crannies of the then Bendel State.

On the land, in the creeks and all the riverine areas of the State, I was with the presidential team and in many cases acted as the campaign arranger. At the conclusion of the election, Shehu Shagari was declared the winner and became the President and Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

As President of the country, I met Alhaji Shehu Shagari on several occasions. One of such occasions was when he paid a maiden visit to Bendel State. This visit became controversial when the State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli of the UPN, announced that the President was not welcomed to the State. The President arrived at the Benin airport without the usual airport reception by the State Government.

Meanwhile, the police barricaded the airport doors, preventing the large crowd of supporters from getting near the presidential jet that brought the President. After this initial hiccups, President Shehu Shagari alighted from the aircraft to the warm embrace of his party supporters. He proceeded to the Government House where the State Governor was waiting to receive him. While the airport melee lasted, the president calmly sat in dignity, smiling and waving intermittently to his teaming supporters waiting to receive him.

I also served as the Director of Publicity for Bendel and Ondo States during the second term election of Alhaji Shehu Shagari in 1983.

The next time I saw Shehu Shagari after leaving office was in 2006. On that occasion I visited Sokoto as a member of a six man delegation sent by Omo N’Oba Erediauwa on behalf of Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs to convey a message to the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubarkar III. After the activities at the caliphate, I took time off to visit my leader, former President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, in his family home.

On getting there, I was told that he was away to Shagari town. I asked for an escort who took me to the country home of the Shagaris where again, I was told that the former President was in his farm. The escort and I, accompanied by my Personal Assistant, proceeded to the farm where I met Alhaji Shehu Shagari looking vivacious and extremely in his full elements.

We spent the next two hours together during which he showed me the different sections of the farm. It was indeed a memorable meeting. Alhaji Shagari expressed joy and happiness at seeing me for the first time in my traditional chieftaincy regalia. I became a titled Chief in 1985, two years after Alhaji Shehu Shagari left office in a military coup.

Shehu Shagari was a man of immense wisdom, high integrity and impeccable character. He lived all his life for others to be able to enjoy the good things of life. No wonder, he was divinely blessed with good children, robust health and a gift of longevity of life.

Shagari, a quintessential leader of his people, prudent administrator and a man of pious heart, took the regal flight on Friday 28th December, 2018 at the National Hospital, Abuja, to join the saints above, after 93years of fruitful sojourn on planet earth. A devout Muslim, Shagari could not have chosen a better day to travel out to eternity.