Travelers storm Nkpor for Peace Mass cheap fare

Having spent heavily on transportation and foodstuffs during the Christmas season, many travelers from the South East have stormed Peace Mass Transit at Nkpor for cheap and new vehicles back to their destinations.

Attracted by the new ultra-modern car park, residents and business people in and around the Onitsha satellite town at Nkpor have been ecstatic over the opportunity to board affordable PMT in their neighborhood in the face hardship.

. The Executive Director in charge of Operations, Collins Uche said: “The Nkpor depot would offer customary top-notch services to PMT customers within the Nkpor-Ogidi-Obosi axis, and save them the inconvenience of having to travel down to the Upper-Iweka, Onitsha mainland area to connect Peace Mass buses to their destinations.

“We want to get as close as possible to the people and save them the extra money they spend to connect us.

“We show them we care in a number of ways.

He expressed gratitude to the teaming Peace Mass customers across the country, assuring that the company appreciated their patronage, which was why, he said, PMT committed enormous resources to remodel its old depots and building new, ultra-modern ones, to make points of departure and arrival a pleasure for the traveling public.

His words: “Times are hard indeed, but the best way to serve the public is to put yourself in their shoes, and no doubt, everybody needs to travel in some comfort.

“Peace Mass Transit does not only invest in the procurement and maintenance of vehicles, but we also invest in the training and retraining of our drivers and staff at all levels to ensure quality service delivery.

“We urge the traveling public to continue to avail themselves of our unique, pleasurable services and use the depot nearest to them this season and indeed always.