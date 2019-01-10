Translate massive turnout at PDP campaign rallies to votes, Okowa urges Deltans

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to translate the massive turnout of people at campaign rallies to actual votes at the. February 16 and March 2, 2019 general elections.

The governor made the call on Thursday at the campaign rallies held at Ughelli North, Isoko South and Isoko North local government areas of Delta State.

Happy that Deltans could turn out in their large numbers at the campaign venues, the governor thanked the people for their support and collaborative efforts with his administration, stating that more prosperity will get to Deltans in four years time.

At Oleh and Ozoro, Isoko South and North local government areas respectively, the governor stated, “we are here to say thank you, to thank God for the joy He has brought to Deltans within the last three years; we are happy that our traditional rulers, our president-generals have spoken with one voice that we should continue with this partnership of collective delivery of good projects to our people till 2023; thank you because, in another four years, we shall have more reasons to smile, more reasons to thank God for good governance.”

At the Ughelli Township Stadium, venue of the PDP rally for Ughelli North local government area, the governor who was accompanied by his wife, Dame Edith, said, “move from house to house to campaign for the PDP, get the people to come out and vote and protect your votes, don’t be afraid of intimidation, we are in majority.”

He continued, “after our victory, we shall execute more projects, we will work harder to make our state the envy of all, we will engage in more empowement programmes for our youths, our women and increase the number of widows benefitting from our programmes because, we need to take care of them.”

“Stay strong and be courageous; we want to win in the 25 local government areas this time around; it will be 25/25 and there will be no violence, go out and talk to our people, let those who are yet to get their Permanent Voters Cards visit the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do so because, we want to win with high margin of votes,” the governor stated with confidence.

At the campaign rallies, members of the opposition political parties, especially, leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC), decamped to the PDP observing that Governor Okowa had performed creditable and in the spirit of rotation of the governorship position, he should be allowed to complete two terms in office.

PDP Chieftains, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, Chief Fred Majemite, Barr. Kingsley Esiso and others who spoke at the rallies gave different reasons Deltans should vote massively for Governor Okowa and other candidates of the PDP.