Traditional Ruler hails Nigeria Troops for reclaiming Baga

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Makama has applauded the recent exploits of the military in recapturing Baga town, in Kukawa Local Government Council of Borno State earlier lost to the Boko Haram insurgents.

The commendation was contained in a statement personnally signed by the monarch and made available to the Newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Makama, who commiserated with the Nigeria Army over the loss of two lives and five injured soldiers during the battle with Boko Haram, said the Special Forces fought gallantly and forced the insurgents to retreat.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2019/01/baga-where-boko-haram-tested-buratais-leadership/

He said the impressive result by the Nigeria Army deserves not only commendation but also wide publicity to boost the morale of the gallant soldiers.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2019/01/security-okowa-calls-for-sharing-of-information-among-security-agencies/

The traditional ruler said that such publicity would weaken the strength of the insurgents and distabilise their camp.

“It is not fair that our gallant soldiers are only reported when they record casualties.

“They are our ambassadors who by choice decide to lay down their lives for our dear country.

“For this reason, they should be respected with commensurate attention.

“The news coming from Baga, a major commercial centre in Borno State, is a good one, which indicates that the end of the battle is gradually in sight,” he said.

The Olowu Kuta urged the Federal Government to fortify Nigerian troop with necessary equipment to prosecute and bring the war to end earlier than expected, saying Nigerians in the Northeast deserve permanent peace.

The monarch also praised the Nigerian Army authorities for their transparent disposition towards verification of the Army’s budgetary allocation as requested by Civil Society Organizations.

Makama noted that the Freedom of Information Act does not compel public servants to reveal state secrets or give information, especially when it has to do with national security issue, but applauded the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai for his maturity.

“With this development, Buratai has again demonstrated that the Nigerian Army is genuinely determined to end this war through transparent dealings.

“This is the first time in the history of the Army to subject its budget to such verification called for by civil society groups.

“Our duty as Nigerian citizens is to keep faith in our army and this is a way to give them confidence that their people back home are solidly behind them,” Makama said.