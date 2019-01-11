Tourism: Wells Carlton poised to lure and serve

By Chris Onuoha

In a bid to add value to the Nigeria tourism industry and contribute to our ever growing hospitality sector, a new outfit, Wells Carlton Hotels has not only berthed but ready to lure and serve.

The recently launched 5 star premium hospitality edifice of Wells Carlton Hotels and Luxury Apartment, situated in the heart of Abuja, may have the best and most alluring Rooftop and poolside experience you can imagine across Africa.

The unhindered views of its rooftop also known as LEVEL 6, describes the ostentatious opulence of comfort, structured with several alluring decorations to dare your fantasies, giving you absolute comfort and heavenly relaxation.

The enclosed sheered uniqueness and quietude of Wells Carlton Hotels and Luxury Apartment is evident from the moment you first step into the poolside arena. Its fashioned to give you a natural, but Royal feeling of magnificent comfort.

The much talked about 5star edifice has become the destination for high profile personalities, top government administrators, royalties, diplomats and high profile events by dicerningl agencies across the world.

However, with the connective services and standard human resource engagements, Wells Carlton Hotels and Luxury Apartment may now be referred to as a haven for both corporate and private organisations.

Speaking with the Sales Executives, Ms Esther Ezenwoye, at the heels of the launch, she stated that Wells Carlton Hotels and Luxury Apartment is the best and most charming destination for relaxation and other forms of events.

Ms Ezenwoye stressed on the affectionate standards of their customer services and relationship, stating that it does “standout” as amongst the best in the world.