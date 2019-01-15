Top young Italian cyclist out of coma after accident

Teenage Italian cyclist Samuele Manfredi has emerged from a coma more than a month after a serious accident in training, his team announced on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old who rides for French outfit Groupama-FDJ was rushed to a hospital with head injuries after being run over by a car in his home town of Pietra Ligure in north-west Italy and placed in a medically-induced coma on December 10.

“The young Italian rider’s life is no longer in danger, but he is now entering a long process of rehabilitation,” his team said.

Manfredi finished in second place at last year’s Paris-Roubaix Juniors race and was European junior individual pursuit champion in August.