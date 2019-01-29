Tony Elumelu Foundation, Sèmè City empower additional 50 Beninese entrepreneurs

Sèmè City, the international knowledge and innovation city, has partnered with the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), the leading philanthropic organization empowering African entrepreneurs to train and empower additional 50 Beninese entrepreneurs.

Sèmè City will join a growing list of governments, development agencies and private sector organisations partnering with the TEF to explore the Foundation’s sustainable model of philanthropy aimed at addressing the root cause of poverty in Africa while creating jobs and economic wealth for all.

As part of the partnership with the Foundation, Sèmè City will invest $250,000 for the sponsorship of 50 additional Beninese entrepreneurs with innovative projects across various sectors ranging from tourism to health, energy, ICT, environment, fashion, media, entertainment and agriculture. This partnership aims to provide beneficiaries with the necessary skills to develop high-impact ventures as well as encourage female entrepreneurship.

The 50 beneficiaries will be selected in addition to the 1,000 African entrepreneurs selected during the 5th edition of the Foundation’s flagship Entrepreneurship Program. The beneficiaries will benefit from the training and mentorship programme offered by the Foundation, at the end of which they will receive $ 5,000 each to develop their businesses which will, in turn, contribute to the creation of jobs and wealth in Africa.

Speaking about the partnership, the incoming CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu said: “We have always advocated for a collaboration between the public and private sector and this partnership exemplifies our conviction that working together to empower African entrepreneurs is the only way to create sustainable economic development on the continent”.