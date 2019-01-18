Tonto Dikeh’s ex replies after Tonto rejected a fan’s prayer for their reconciliation

By Adetutu Adesoji

Businessman and Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has subtly replied the actress’ stand against a reconciliation of their defunct marriage.

Few days ago, a well meaning fan had taken to Tonto’s Instagram page to wish for a reconciliation between the mother of one and her former husband. Unsatisfied with the fan’s post, Tonto quickly replied with, “May God forbid such a prayer.” She added, “Thanks for the evil wishes, I know you intended well.”

Meanwhile, in what seems to be a response to Tonto Dike’s post, Olakunle Churchill wrote on his Insta-stories, “I don’t carry any hate in my heart. If I loved you before, I still got love for you. Stay away from me though.”

Although, the businessman and philanthropist may still have love for Tonto, the same can’t be said of her as she seems to have moved on to a new man. She recently posted on social media about how she and her son, King, misses ‘step daddy’.