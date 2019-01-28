Thieves steal Uber driver’s cab with wooden pistols, one nabbed

By Esther Onyegbula

Two fake passengers stole an Uber driver’s cab with wooden ‘beretta pistols’. However, luck ran out on them when a Police patrol team went after them and arrested one of the thieves.

It was gathered that the suspect, Ogundoju Olalekan, of 14 Shomorin Street, Ifako Gbagada, and his accomplice, now at large, on January 23, at about 11p.m., boarded Ogadinma Ikeagu, an Uber driver’s cab from African Shrine on the mainland to Victoria Island.

Midway into the journey, they attacked the Uber driver, stole his cab at gunpoint and fled.

Luckily for the Uber driver, he came across an anti-crime patrol team from Maroko Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Isah Abdulmajid, who was on crime prevention patrol.

Crying for help, Ikeagu narrated how his Toyota Corolla saloon car, with number plates KJA 69 FE, had just been snatched by two passengers he picked at the African Shrine.

The DPO took Ikeagu in his patrol vehicle and they drove in the same direction taken by the thieves, while escaping with the car.

Fortunately for the distressed Uber driver, the Police team was able to intercept the car within Victoria Island and while one of the robbers escaped, his partner was arrested and two wooden berretta pistol look-alikes recovered from him.

Confirming the arrest, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State, CSP Chike Oti, said: “Although one of the suspects escaped, the team arrested his crime partner, Ogundoju Olalekan.

“On interrogation, he confessed to have committed the crime,” adding that the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has directed that the fleeing suspect must be arrested to face the law.