There is Power in the Name of Jesus: A confirmed second term for Wike

By Simeon Nwakaudu

As I prepared mentally for the Rivers PDP Campaign Dedication Service on Sunday, January 6, 2019, a song by Tasha Cobbs flashed through my mind. “There is power in the Name of Jesus to break every chain”.



All through the morning I played the song via YouTube. It is a realisation that the entire process of revalidating the mandate of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, his deputy, Ipalibo Harry Banigo and other PDP candidates rests on God. This is because Wike was enthroned at the Government House Port Harcourt on May 29, 2015 because God willed it.

Romans 8:31 (KJV) declared: “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” The political journey of Governor Wike has been premised on God. That is seeking the face of God and his support to overcome the forces of darkness.

All through these four years of leadership triumph and remarkable development, Governor Wike and his lieutenants have always solicited the support of God in very profound ways.

Even in instances where Governor Wike suffered temporary setbacks at the Tribunal and Court of Appeal, he resorted to God to reinforce for greater success and sustenance. It is on this platform that he has survived the wicked onslaught of the failed APC Federal Government that worked to destroy the fabric of development in Rivers State.

Every step of the way, Governor Wike declares the role God has played in the victorious outcomes that have characterised his political journey. He insists that all successes are premised on God’s blessing and the prayers of Christian Clerics.

In line with his belief in God, Governor Wike led the entire Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council to dedicate his re-election campaign to God at St Paul’s Cathedral, Diobu (by Garrison), Port Harcourt .

All PDP Candidates contesting for the forthcoming elections in Rivers State joined the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the Church Service. Also present were clerics from all denominations and well-wishers of the PDP.

The congregation sang in readiness for victory: “Stand-up! Stand-up for Jesus, Ye soldiers of the cross; Lift high His Royal Banner, it must not suffer loss: From Victory unto victory, His Army shall He lead, till every foe is vanquished and Christ is Lord indeed”.

Reading the first lesson of the Rivers PDP Campaign Dedication, Governor Wike declared on Isaiah Chapter 42: 1; “Behold! My servant whom I uphold, my elect one in whom my soul delights! I have put my spirit upon Him; He will bring forth justice to the Gentiles “.

Still confident that God will once again lead Rivers PDP to victory in 2019, the congregation sang: “I know whom I have believed, and am persuaded that he is able to keep that which I’ve committed unto Him against that day”.

Dedicating the campaign to God, Methodist Archbishop of Port Harcourt, Most Rev Sunday Agwu said that one good term deserves another, adding that Governor Wike has performed credibly with the people’s mandate.

Archbishop Agwu said that people have come forward to thank God, so that he can give Rivers PDP the enablement to do more for Rivers people.

He said: “God has used Governor Wike and the PDP to touch the lives of the people and change their fortunes for the better. Governor Wike and his team have improved the infrastructural sector, health and educational facilities and also empowered the people”.

The Cleric added that God has used Governor Wike to put smiles on the faces of Rivers people. He noted that God has chosen Governor Wike for the leadership of the state .

Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo prayed for safety and victory during the campaign.

In his remarks at the campaign dedication, Governor Wike said that the PDP decided to dedicate the campaign to God, because it is a tradition that has worked for the good of the party.

The governor called for three days of prayers by Christian Faithful for peaceful and credible polls. He warned politicians against promoting violence during the elections .

The governor noted that Rivers PDP will emerge victorious because it has worked for Rivers people. He added God will raise an Army that will stand for the party to defeat the evil machinations of the security forces to be deployed by the failed APC Federal Government.

The forthcoming success of Governor Wike during the 2019 and those of all other PDP candidates have fashioned in the presence of God. No devil, no matter how crafty can disrupt this process of victory. The camp of the enemy of Rivers State is being decimated everyday.

There is an army of God rising up to break every chain of fraud, planned election rigging and manipulation being planned by the APC Federal Government through INEC and the security agencies. This is the battle of God to resist the chain of traitors and political misfits threatening to rob Rivers people of their mandate.