The words of God are truth

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

The words of God are the truth but it is human being that is not truthful. Some people believe what they say is the truth but it is actually untrue verse versa. A lot of people are not honest and courage-ous to say the truth.

The Bible says every-body has failed and this is pointed out in Psalm 130:3 “If you Lord should mark iniquities O Lord who could stand?”

This implies that every-body is guilty and sinful. There is a thing in every-body’s life that is sinful. Imagine a person will abu-se another person using that person’s shortcom-ing to do so forgetting that he or she has his or her own shortcomings.

Therefore many people are not honest and truth-ful. People betray God in one way or the other even themselves. Some men are pursing wives of other men. Similarly some wo-men do it.

A lot of rich people do-nate huge some of money to churches and mos-ques and if the sources of the money are not clean, then the money is not accepted by God. It is only the Pastor and the congregation that would appreciate and thank the donor. The donor can only receive goodness from the congregation because they do not know the source of the money. There is no record of such money and appreciation of the congregation in heaven.

People that receive bri-bes to prevent normal course or procedure to prevail inflict injuries death on others have committed sin. For instance those that are responsible to control and prevent the influx of fake drugs into the country should receive bribe and allow the drugs to enter the markets realising that taking the drugs would cause death of people.

Then the giver and receiver of the bribe are guilty and sinned before God because the bribe money is already stained and unacceptable by God. These kinds of people would not be honoured in heaven. In recent time many government pens-ioners lost their in course of collecting their pension funds.

They were invited to come and collect their pension fund but they were shocked when they informed them no fund was forthcoming. In fact this incidence led to collapse and death of some pensioneers. It was revealed later that some govt officials had emb-ezzled the fund meant for thev pensioneers inflicting agony and pains on elderly people.

If the people that caused the problems for the pensioners now dona-tes such money to the churches or mosques then they are in danger, they will not be honoured in heaven and God will always be by the side of the oppressed. The Bible says in Proverb 22:22–23 “Do not rob the poor because he is poor. Nor oppress the afflicted at the gate. For the Lord will plead their cause…”.

Some people make others to commit sins and they are always serv-ing God diligently and work in the church. Some ladies seduce men of God. They have comm-ited great sin.

