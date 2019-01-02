Breaking News
The rulers of Nigeria have set themselves against the Lord’s anointed – Dino Melaye

On 4:20 pm

Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye, has said that the rulers of Nigeria have set themselves against the Lord’s anointed.

Dino speaking in a video from his hideout said ‘The rulers of Nigeria have set themselves against the Lord’s anointed. They depend on chariots , horses, power, authority , position and guns but I come onto them in the name of Jehovah, the Lord God of Host. I trust Him it is well, it is well’


