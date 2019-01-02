The rulers of Nigeria have set themselves against the Lord’s anointed – Dino Melaye

Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye, has said that the rulers of Nigeria have set themselves against the Lord’s anointed.

Dino speaking in a video from his hideout said ‘The rulers of Nigeria have set themselves against the Lord’s anointed. They depend on chariots , horses, power, authority , position and guns but I come onto them in the name of Jehovah, the Lord God of Host. I trust Him it is well, it is well’

The Bible record prophet Elijah to be among one of the strongest prophets that lived,but he went to mount Carmel to hide when king Ahab sought him to kill him cos of the way he boldly declared the truth. There is a difference with being scared and being wise. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) January 1, 2019

I trust the Lord God of host pic.twitter.com/IVZUqQ2bAg — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) January 2, 2019