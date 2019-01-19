The Judiciary and the Code Of Conduct Tribunal

Senior Advocates of Nigeria can’t be serious.

They must be speaking tongue in cheek

There has been an uproar, outrage, etc., etc., in Nigeria since Saturday 12th2019, when it was revealed that the Chief Justice of Nigeria was to be charged before the Code of Conduct Tribunal for failure to fully declare his assets before the Code of Conduct Bureau. The cacophony of shrill and angry voices has completely drowned out any calm analysis of the situation. Let us make an effort in this direction.

Relevant Aspects of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act. The Act covers all public Officers. The President, Vice-President and the Chief Justice of Nigeria are among the top public officers expressly listed as being subject to the Act. The Act prohibits the operation of foreign bank accounts.

iii. It also prohibits bribery and the abuse of power to the detriment of others.

All public officers must declare their full assets.

(a) On taking public office.

(b) Every four years thereafter.

(c) And at the end of their Term of Office.

(d) This must be done within 30 days of receiving the form from the Bureau.

(v) False Declaration of Assets, involving omission to declare or declaring what does not exist, constitute a breach of the Act.

(vi) Where a public officer accumulates assets beyond his remuneration, there is a presumption that a breach of the Act has occurred.

(vii) Every complaint of the breach of the Act must be made to the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The Tribunal’s, Powers of Punishment Where the Tribunal finds an officer guilty of a breach of the Act, it can inflict any or all of the following punishments.

(a) Order the defendant to vacate his office.

(b) Disqualify the defendant from holding any office for 10 years.

(c) Seize or order the forfeiture of any property acquired by the abuse of an office or through corruption, to the State.

Appearance before

the Tribunal

After a perusal of the application and evidence in support, and if satisfied with such evidence, the Tribunal shall cause the defendant to be brought before it on such a date and such a time as it may direct. When the Tribunal is ready to commence trial, the defendant shall be brought before it and the Tribunal shall read or cause to be read to the defendant the substance of the complaint against him and he shall be asked whether he is guilty of the offence or offences as charged.

The N.J.C.

Almost all the Senior Advocates of Nigeria have argued that even in a case involving the breach of the Code of Conduct, for which the law has already made express provisions, the matter shall be taken to the National Judicial Council rather than to the Code of Conduct Tribunal. They can’t be serious. They must obviously be speaking tongue in cheek. Even a baby, three months old, must realize that no one can get justice against the Chief Justice of Nigeria at the NJC. The CJN is not only the Chairman of the NJC, he is also the appointor of 20 out of the NJC’s 23 members. The CJN is the NJC. Only a grossly ignorant man or an extremely mischievous one could seriously suggest that a matter involving the CJN should be brought before the NJC for adjudication. Therefore the whole idea of taking the present case to the NJC is a nonstarter. For that would make the CJN the Chief Judge of his own case; a clear violation, not only of the Constitution, but also of a long standing common law principle coming all the way from MAGNA CARTER in the year 1215.

It should also be noted that in addition to the provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, the Constitution itself expressly provides for the establishment of the Code of Conduct Tribunal. (See 5th Schedule of the Constitution, Part One Paragraph 15.) In fact the Constitution itself makes the Code of Conduct and Tribunal Act, part of itself by including it as a schedule. Therefore in dealing with the scope and powers of the Code of Conduct Tribunal we are dealing with a matter that is provided for in the Constitution, not a mere Act of the National Assembly. It has been argued that the court of Appeal in the case of Justice Nganjiwa vs. F.R.N. [2018] 4 NWLR (Part 1609) pg. 301 held that no judicial officer can be charged before any Court or Tribunal until the N.J.C. has disposed of the case. It should be noted first, that this judgment contradicts the clear provisions of the Code of Conduct as established in the Constitution which gives the Code of Conduct Tribunal jurisdiction over all public officers including the Chief Justice of Nigeria. (See 5th Schedule, Part One, of the 1999 Constitution).

Moreover, the Court of Appeal in Nganjiwa’s case was directing its judgment to a judicial officer committing an offence in the process of carrying out his duties as a judge, in a Court namely: demanding bribe from a party to the case before him. Therefore the ratio decidendi in this case is much narrower in scope than is being touted by our all mighty S.A.Ns. Filling an Assets Declaration Form is totally outside the ambit of a judicial officer’s work. It applies to All public officers. If one may ask? Should a drunken Judge behind a car steering wheel, kill an innocent pedestrian, will the offence be taken before the NJC, before the police can act on the crime?

Indeed, in spite of its defects, the Court of Appeal judgment in theNganjiwa’s Case expressly limited reference to the NJC only to cases of a judicial officers’ misconduct in court whilst exercising his authority as judge in case before him in court. According to the court:

“It must be expressly stated that if a Judicial officer commits theft, fraud, murder or manslaughter, arson and the likes, which are crimes committed outside the scope of performance of his official functions, he may be arrested, interrogated and prosecuted accordingly by the State directly without recourse to the NJC.

These classes of criminal act are not envisaged and captured by the provisions of paragraph 21, Part One of the Third Schedule.” (See p. 343 paras. A – F)

This demonstrates the hollowness and invalidity of the argument that every offence committed by a judicial officer must first be brought before the NJC, before the Law Enforcement Agencies can entertain it.

The Court of Appeal in Nganjiwa v. FRN in fact clearly contradicted its own earlier judgment in A-G Anambra v. Uba & Ors. [2005] 15 NWLR (Pt. 973) 44, where it declared that it was unconstitutional for anyNigerian to go to Court to be shielded against criminal investigation and prosecution. According to the Court:

“For a person, therefore, to go to court to be shielded against criminal investigation and prosecution is an interference of powers given by the constitution to law officers in the control of criminal investigation. The plaintiff has no legally recognizable right to which the court can come to his aid. His claim is not one the court can take cognizance of for it has disclosed no cause of action. The plaintiff cannot expect a judicial fiat preventing a law officer in the exercise of his constitutional power.”

In the same vein, a plaintiff cannot expect a judicial fiat preventing a constitutionally established Tribunal from exercising its constitutional power and authority.

Thus, in Uba vs. FRN, the Court did not exclude Judicial Officers from this sweeping pronouncement on the subjection of all Nigerians to the power of investigation, arrest and prosecution by Law officers.

Additionally, in my view, the Judgment of the Court of Appeal in Nganjiwa’s case is unconstitutional, invalid and an attempt to smuggle into our laws, a provision for immunity for all judicial officers, contrary to Section 308 of the Constitution. The Court of Appeal illegitimately attempted to usurp the powers of the National Assembly and all the State Houses of Assembly by a judicial amendment of the Nigerian Constitution.

Conclusion

One final point of interest is that by the very logic of the powers of the NJC, cases arising out of a breach of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act and the Code of Conduct provision in the Constitution cannot come before the NJC. If the NJC first decides the matter before the defendant is arraigned in Court or at the Tribunal, what happens if the NJC finds the defendant liable and removes him from office as a Judge? In that case, he ceases to be a Judicial Officer as well as a Public Officer. Can he therefore be tried as a public officer before the Code of Conduct Tribunal? The answer is no, because he is no longer a public officer. The extant provisions of the Constitution and the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act would be rendered nugatory, by a prior NJC involvement.

Why is Nigeria such a Theatre of the Absurd? Today, we are only talking about preliminary objections, interim injunctions, challenge of jurisdiction, wrong procedure, etc., etc. Nobody is talking about the substantive issue any longer. That is now lost in the sands of time. Did he do it? Did he not do it? The questions we should all be asking are contained in the front page of the Nation Newspaper of Tuesday 15th January, 2019, hereby reproduced.

“SOME QUESTIONS ON

THE CONTROVERSY

Did the CJN fail to submit a written declaration of all his assets and liabilities within prescribed period of three months after being sworn it?

Did he omit to declare a domiciliary (US dollar) account No. 870001062650 maintained with Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited?

Did he falsely omit to declare a domiciliary (Euro) account No. 93001062686 maintained with the bank?

Did he falsely omit to declare a domiciliary (Pound Sterling) account No. 285001062679 with the Bank?

Did he falsely omit to declare an e-Saver Savings (Naira) account No. 5001062963 maintained with the bank?

Did he falsely fail to declare Naira Account 010001062667?”

That is the substance of this case which is deliberately being abandoned by the SANs and some other Lawyers. Nigerians should not allow themselves to be distracted by this vicious and fraudulent campaign, intended to sacrifice the substance and justice of this case on the altar of technicalities. The truth must not be the first casualty in this matter.