The Elevation Church set to host Vantage Forum, launch New Expression in January

Dynamic non-denominational Christian Ministry, The Elevation Church (TEC) is set to host Vantage Forum; a high-profile business and economic outlook event. The church will also launch a new expression, amongst other activities this January.

Now in its fifth edition, Vantage Forum; a bespoke business outlook event for entrepreneurs and business executives, will hold on Thursday 31st January 2018 by 9AM at the Pistis Conference Centre, 1 Resurrection Drive, 2nd Turning after Oando, Jakande, Lekki Lagos. It is tailored to mid-level managers, business executives, existing and aspiring entrepreneurs, and C-level executives.

According to the Lead Pastor of TEC, Godman Akinlabi, “Vantage Forum is an annual entrepreneurial advancement initiative of The Elevation Church focused on empowering individuals to achieve the highest levels of distinction in their businesses and careers through provision of resources such as business seminars, workshops, and mentorship programs. The quality of the discourse makes it an event more suited to senior business executives, owners of medium-sized businesses and high net-worth individuals”.

This year’s edition will be looking at ‘2019 and Beyond: Stimulating National Prosperity’ and will engage respected individuals who have been carefully selected to ensure balanced analysis and discussions.

According to the Chief Operating Officer of the church, Pastor Tunji Iyiola, “Vantage Forum started in 2014 when it became clear that there was a knowledge gap between the policy makers, economists and those who were actually in business. We saw the need for a business outlook event that focused on the analysis of the economic and political terrain with a view to giving businesspersons a roadmap to run with for the year. It is hard to win a race when you are running blind”.

The event will feature Toyin Sanni, Group CEO, Emerging African Capital Group Investments Ltd; Opuiyo Oforiokuma, MD, ARM-Harith Infrastructure; Biodun Adedipe, Economist & Chief Consultant BAA Consults Limited; Femi Adeoti, MD, Inlaks Limited; and a host of experts in the business, financial and economic sectors to discuss trends and strategies to excel in business this year.

One of the invited speakers, Opuiyi Oforiokuma, remarked that the church has a role to play in the marketplace.

According to Oforiokuma, who will be speaking on the role of infrastructure as an enabler to business and national development, infrastructure is a direct contributor to national GDP growth.

‘We will provide insights into why infrastructure is such an enabler. People will leave that day, not just better informed, but even more committed to joining hands to improve the infrastructure situation in the society,” he added.

Previous editions of the Vantage Forum had featured eminent personalities in the business world, including the Chairperson of First Bank, Ibukun Awosika; CEO of Economic Associates, Ayo Teriba, MD of SystemSpecs, John Obaro; Group MD and CEO, FCMB, Ladi Balogun; and CEO of Financial Derivatives, Bismarck Rewane.

Also, TEC is set to launch a new “Greater Lekki” expression for people who reside in the Abraham Adesanya – Sangotedo – Ibeju Lekki – Epe environs. The inauguration service will hold on Sunday 13th January 2019 at 9.30AM prompt at the T & T Parkwest Events Centre, Opposite Crown Estate, Sangotedo Lagos.

While wishing members and all Nigerians a happy new year at the crossover service on 31st December 2018, Lead Pastor, Godman Akinlabi, announced that the theme for 2019 is “Don’t Limit God”.

According to Akinlabi, the church has had an eventful and impactful 2018 and 2019 is set to be even greater.

“God is set to do never-before-seen amazing things this year if the people do not limit God with their mindsets, personal abilities or disabilities, limited knowhow, finances, amongst other things,” he added.

Finally, to set the pace for the year, a 21-day church-wide fasting and prayer is running from Monday 7th to Sunday 27th January with daily/online prayer meetings.

The Elevation Church was founded by Pastor Godman Akinlabi in October 2010.