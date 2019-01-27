The confession of a true seeker (2)

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

Today, another person’s life is at stake and that person is you. If you know the pre-mium attached to your life and the et-ernal value of your soul, then you will lay aside all the encom-iums and praise worship people are using to whitewash you.

Those nice little things they are saying about you are not the total you; and you know that it is all lies because there are some secret things taking place behind the scene you have successfully hidden from them, which is an open scandal in heaven. But if you will decide to be a true seeker like the centurion, the grace of God will locate you, even right now.

Simply cross out the blind remarks of your praise-singers and tackle the problem of sin in your life. Sin is like an axe of evil trying to dig an eternal hole for your soul in hell. Romans 3:23 “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;” When you realize that you are not worthy of the glory of God, then the grace of God will spot you out; and as you turn away from it by repenting from your sinful ways, God will forgive you and make you worthy.

Proverbs 28:13 “He that covereth his sins shall not prosper: but whoso confesseth and forsaketh them shall have mercy.” You need to, first and foremost, confess your sins before God. While you are at it, resolve never to go back to them again. Then, God will have mercy upon you, write your name in the book of life in heaven and ultimately take you to heaven after life on earth.

Matthew 8:8 “The centurion answered and said, Lord, I am not worthy that thou should-est come under my roof: but speak the word only, and my servant shall be healed.” The centurion was a man of authority, yet he duly ascribed greatness to a greater man the moment he saw one. In other words, in spite of the fact that he was a master in his own right, he was humble enough to recognize the Lordship of Christ.

More often than not, people who think that they are great, find it near impossible to attribute greatness to others. What I meant is this: most people who see themselves as master and lord over others do not call or see others, especially God Almighty their LORD and Master. Such people, because they exhibit pride and pomposity, and have decided against bending down to God, will not get anything from the Lord.

The centurion came wanting to be under the authority and Lordship of Jesus, the Saviour of sinners, had to submit himself as an unworthy man ready to be lead. And because he trusted God to meet his pressing need, the Lord had no other option than to roll away his burden.

One thing is super abundantly clear, and that is the fact that, the moment you recognize the Lordship of Christ you will begin to exp-erience some significant breakthrough, because the power of God is potent enough to take down every deficit you must have suffered in life and career. This means that God will automatically tackle the tripartite problems of sin, sickness and Satan, in your life, when you surrender your will so that His will take effect in your life. When that is done, you are going to enjoy all-round victory.

God has not changed, and His power to trans-form lives, trapped by the high-handedness of satanic afflictions, still makes huge differ-ence, because His saving grace is unparalleled. His love for sinners speaks volume and He wants to save you too.

That is why you should take this wonderful opportunity God has made available and give your life to Him. Do not entertain any delays, because life is brief and death can snatch you away unprepared, which will be the worst thing that can ever happen to a sinner destin-ed to spend eternity in hell fire. Do not keep silent because you are not worthy. Take a decision to follow Christ today and He will make you worthy. He will give you salvation and take you to heaven. Yes, it is possible with God. Bow your head and let us pray. Confess your sins and ask Him to come into your life today.