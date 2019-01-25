The Coliseum’s Grand House Reception for Babajide Sanwo-Olu Sunday

By Ayo Onikoyi

Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress, APC Lagos State governorship candidate, will on Sunday January 27, be hosted to a Grand House Reception, GHR, at the Nigeria’s leading celebrity hangout, The Niteshift Coliseum.

The strictly by invitation premium event will attract top politicians, captains of industry and patrons of the top notch club located at Ikeja, Lagos.

During the night, Sanwo-Olu, an accomplished private and public sector administrator, will be treated to a lavish reception on almost 500-Square meter red carpet spreading around the courtyard of the event venue, while the APC Standard bearer is expected to mingle with high profile guests. He will later be ushered into the Coliseum main arena to be on the hot seat where he will share his combined experience in both public and private sector.

The GHR is a non-partisan highest honour accorded renowned Nigerians and respected members of the society by the high profile hangout turned event centre. In the past, the Club has hosted many other distinguished personalities to the reception. They included former President Goodluck Jonathan; former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; ex-Senate presidents, Anyim Pius Anyim, Adolphus Wabara and Kenneth Nnamani; Former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s Finance Minister; Mallam Nazir El-Rufai, Kaduna State Governor; Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos State Governor; All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Former Lagos State Governor and Minister, Power, Works & Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN; Former Ogun State Governors Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose; Former Abia State Governor Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Advertising Icon, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo, and late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, among many others.

Mr. Ken Calebs-Olumese, Guv’nor of The Coliseum, said the event will be a 7-Star with all the glitz, glamour and razzmatazz accustomed to the club.