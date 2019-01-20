The ban, fine on Plateau United

By Patrick Omorodion

Many a football fan in Nigeria never believed the 2018/ 2019 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL would commence on January 13, 2019, exactly a week ago. This was because of the several postponement of the kick-off date. So it was a pleasant surprise when matches held at different centres across the country on that day. Before that day, supporters of two of the clubs, Lobi Stars of Makurdi and Rangers of Enugu as well as other Nigerians were pessimistic about their performance in the continental competitions they were campaigning in.

The Makurdi side, which was topping the league was registered in the CAF Champions League after the League Management Commpany, LMC had stopped the 2017/2018 season abruptly to be able to name the country’s representatives in the competitions. Rangers on their own, were champions of the Aiteo Cup, that is the FA Cup and were the Confederations Cup flagbearers. But Nigerians felt that both clubs would be match rusty as the local league was on break.

Surprisingly however, both clubs shocked everyone as they managed to progress in their respective competitions. Lobi Stars qualified for the group stage of the Champions League while Rangers are one match away from qualifying for the group stage.

Rangers went to Maseru last week and beat Bantu FC of Lesotho 2-1 in the first leg of the final round before the group stage. Today in Enugu they host Bantu and need a draw or a lone goal to progress.

So when the NPFL kicked-off last Sunday, football fans and followers of Lobi and Rangers were overjoyed, believing that the start of the league will go a long way in helping them stay fit and focused to make serious progress in the competition and even win it.

Champions League Round of 16: Liverpool face Bayern, Madrid battle Ajax

It was therefore, shocking when news filtered in that mayhem was unleashed by supporters of Plateau United Football Club of Jos when they hosted Ifeanyi Ubah Football Club of Nnewi at their home ground, the Rwang Pam stadium, on their very first game of the 2018/2019 season.

It was reported that “some suspected fans of Plateau United descended on match officials after their match against Ifeanyi Ubah, which ended in a goalless draw”.

The report added “a video of the incident, which went viral on the social media, (revealed that) the fans rushed onto the pitch after the final whistle and assaulted the officials with referee Sam Agba the most affected.”

The incident was reviewed by the LMC whch came out with a verdict of a fine of N5m against the club out of which N4m will go to the league owners while the match officials, four of them, the centre referee and his two assistants and the reserved referee, are expected to share the balance one million Naira.

Some followers of the game wondered why the referees who took the beating from the rampaging fans and suffered physically, emotionally and otherwise and will need to visit the hospital to ascertain the level of their injuries and trauma are getting just N250,000 each while the LMC which suffered no loss as it were, is getting the bulk of the fine to be paid.

One thing is clear, the LMC, by acting promptly with its verdict which came out even before MatchDay 2, has sent a serious warning to other clubs which fans may want to act in like manner, that it really means business this time around and will not spare any offender.

Another aspect of the punishment for Plateau United and its ruly fans is the order for the club to produce the ring leader who was identified as Attahiru Babayo, failing which they will be fined N25,000 every day they failed to produce him. Except they have money to spend for hiding the culprit, this fine will force them to produce Babayo from wherever he may be hiding.

If the LMC really wants to curb stadium hooliganism, an additional punishment like a life or very long ban from football matches around Plateau state and all over the country should be clamped on this fan.

It would have been better too if the banishment of Plateau United to Ilorin for their home matches was extended beyond three to say five, that is more than half of their home matches, to serve as deterrent for a repeat of the shameful act in future.

While the clubs and unruly fans are at the receiving end today, the LMC should as a matter of urgency, also look into cases of bad officiating as, in most cases, fans’ unruly behaviour are ignited by daylight robbery by some referees who, after being compromised by club officials, do everything to make the ‘cheating’ clubs have their way, by awarding dubious penalties or closing their eyes to obvious off-side play.

Club managements also should stop influencing referees because if they don’t offer them gifts in cash or kind, the referees will not force them to part with such gifts. Referees should not fraternise with club officials or players of both the visiting and home teams before any game is played.

Another avenue for corruption in football which is overlooked is through the league managers themselves and sports journalists. Club officials desperate to win or draw matches approach their contacts among the league managers who pick ‘favourable’ referees for any match they want to win or draw.

Some Sports journalists who pretend to be covering the matches are the go-between who do the leg work for the two sides, the club officials and the league managers. They, those mentioned here, will argue and deny and even call yours sincerely names but they know it is the truth. Like police bribe money which has no receipt, the money for fixing football matches are never receipted and can never be proved. That however, does not mean it is not happening.