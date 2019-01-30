The Atiku Vision: Creating wealth for women, youths through SMEs, Privatization

The Lagos Island Club Quarterly Business Lecture held today, 30th of January, 2019. The event followed the need for urgent solutions to the loss of jobs in the economy.

2019 polls: Nigerians are hungry, angry — Titi Atiku

Recall that as at 2018, 20.9m people have lost their jobs in Nigeria, some statistics claim.

In attendance, was the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the campaign DG of the PDP presidential campaign; Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

A curious attendant about SMEs and how the speaker, Atiku Abubakar hopes to get Nigeria working again through SMEs. The person wanted to know how the Atiku/Obi candidacy would create jobs and annihilate poverty through SMEs, for women and youths. Atiku on answering the question recalled that he owns a micro-finance bank which has helped bring out 46,000 families from poverty in Adamawa state.

Atiku on the power of SMEs and how it has turned the fortunes of women in the region, stated; “80% of loans should go to women. We have moved 45,000 families out of poverty in my area. With small loans (N200,000), and we have a 98% recovery rate.” He continued, “We will assist the SMEs to grow bigger and to be more productive. As we all know, small businesses offer the greatest opportunities for achieving inclusive, pro-poor growth, through increased self-employment.” Recall that the PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi have always hammered on the use of SMEs to lift people out of poverty and drive the economy, just in the same way China did.

On Privatization, an attendant, asked for the breakdown of his plans on privatization. Atiku Abubakar mentioned the numerous misappropriation going on in the organization. He criticized the unilateral awarding of $25bn contract by the NNPC GMD. The NNPC head in 2017, gave a contract of $25bn, without going through due process. Upon this, Atiku reiterated that if the organization is privatized, this will not be the case, since the organization would be profit-oriented and efficient.

Therefore, Atiku replied, “we will liberalize the economic space and privatize all ailing enterprises. In particular, the Atiku Plan will undertake a deregulation of the downstream sector of the economy, review the petroleum industrial bill and privatize all four state refineries that operate at only 10% of their installed capacities. We shall channel the proceeds from the privatization into a special fund for the development of education and health for Nigeria people.”

The keynote speaker emphasized, that the version of privatization that the Atiku plan would entertain, is one that allows for sales of NNPC shares to Nigerians, on the Nigeria stock exchange, so that Nigerians can benefit when the company is resuscitated. The parley ended with donations and votes of thanks.