Tension, anxiety in police as IGP Idris’ tenure ends Jan 3

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THERE is high tension and anxiety going on in the Nigeria Police Force over what could happen in the next 24 hours in the Force as the service term for the Inspector General of Police,IGP Ibrahim Idris,ends tomorrow, January 3.



Idris, the nation’s 19th Inspector General of Police, was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on 21 March 2016, to replace Solomon Arase, who retired from the police force on 21 June 2016.

The 59- year old Niger State-born police chief is due for retirement from the Force tomorrow, January 3, having enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force in 1984, after graduating from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture.

There are speculations that as his attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 60 years of service in the police comes January 3,President Muhammadu Buhari may extend it for some period of time given that the country was facing a national elections in few weeks to come.

More details soon