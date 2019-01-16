Tenant, 31, beats 63-yr-old landlord in Lagos

A 31-year-old tenant, Abass Babatunde, was yesterday arraigned in Lagos for beating up his 63-year-old landlord.

Babatunde, who resides at No. 8 Omo Osagie St., Iju Ishaga, a Lagos suburb, is facing a two-count charge of assault and malicious damage before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ court

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the accused allegedly assaulted his landlord, Mr. Rahmon Adewale, by punching him on the face, following an unresolved argument.

He said that the accused committed the offences on Dec. 26 at about 9.30p.m. at his residence.

Unah said that the accused maliciously damaged the complainant’s entrance gate padlock, worth N2, 500.

According to the prosecutor, the accused met the complainant while trying to lock up the gate, and he told him that he wanted to go out to purchase some drugs for his sick baby.

He said that the complainant refused him going out, stating that it was too late to go out.

He added that out of annoyance the accused damaged the padlock and beat up the complainant.

The offences contravened Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, which stipulates three years for assault and Section 339 of same, which prescribes two years for malicious damage, if convicted.

Chief Magistrate A. A. Fashola, granted the accused N5, 000 bail with one surety.

Fashola said the surety must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to Lagos State Government and adjourned the case till February 18.