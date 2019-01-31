Teenager in court over alleged theft of an LG Plasma TV

Lagos – One nineteen-year-old John Okimiji on Thursday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged theft of an LG Plasma television set worth N75,000.



Okimiji, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, submitted that the teenager stole the television set in conspiracy with one person still at large, on Jan. 19, at 2.45a.m., at No. 39, Apollo St., Makoko, Yaba.

Olaluwoye said that the television set belonged to one Mr Aladekan Tolujo.

According to her, the accused and his accopmlice went into Tolujo’s apartment through the back door and stole the television set, which was still in its carton.

“The complainant (Tolujo) saw them and alerted the security guard; he saw them trying to go over the fence with the television set.

“He caught the accused but his accomplice escaped,” she said.



The alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with three sureties in like sum.

Oghere said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until May 15 for mention. (NAN)