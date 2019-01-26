Teenage sensation Nnoshiri dreams big with Heartland FC

Nnoshiri, who has been in spectacular form since joining from ASJ Football Academy, Eziobodo, in Imo State, scored the winner for the Naze Millionaires on Matchday 3 with Nasarawa United in Lafia, and provided the assist for Okon Otop’s winner on Wednesday.

FG sets up Committee on Nigeria’s return to IMO category ‘C’

The forward in a chat with npfl.ng, said he desires to win the league title with the Owerri side, so he can launch his career on a brighter note.

“It is a pleasure to play alongside players like Julius Ubido and other experienced players in the team. This is my first season in the league and the experience is perfect, but there is also some considerable level of pressure, because of my age and having not played professional football before.

“I always consider it a great privilege, because I am the youngest in the team, but I see other big players as motivation for me. I want to build my career and grow steadily.

“For me, I believe I can get to any height with the concentration and humility, but now, what matters most is to see my club win games and challenge for the title,” he said.

Nnoshiri’s performance since beginning of the campaign has earned the youngster accolades, but coach Ransom Madu believes the 17-year-old has a lot to learn.

Madu said he was hugely criticized when he signed Nnoshiri, but told npfl.ng, he refused to pay attention to critics, having seen the quality embedded in Nnoshiri in a friendly game between Heartland FC and ASJ Academy in which he scored a stunner.

“When I wanted to sign him, people said I should not, because he will not be able to play professional football and lacks relative experience. But, I saw something extraordinary in him, that got me so attached to him. Today, I am very happy that I am vindicated,” Madu added.

Nnoshiri is one of 22 new players signed by Heartland FC for this NPFL season.