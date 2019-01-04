Teenage boy, man charged with N10,000 phone, cash theft

A teenage boy and a man, who allegedly stole a Nokia phone and N9, 500 cash from a girl,

were on Friday docked at an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court.

The accused — Muhammed Tasu, 22, and Mogaji Shuaibu, 18 — are being tried for theft and conspiracy.

The accused, according to Police Prosecutor Abiodun Fagboyinbo, committed the offences on Jan. 1 about 6. 30p.m in Sabo area of Osogbo.

He said the duo stole a Nokia cell phone valued at N10,000 and N9, 500 cash belonging to the complainant, Miss Sham Shiya.



The offences contravened Sections 383, 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and their lawyer, Mr Ranageous Ugwu, urged the court to grant them bail on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr Ola Oladoke, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 each with one surety each.

Oladoke said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of tax payments.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 5 for mention. (NAN)