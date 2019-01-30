Taraba Chief Press Secretary, 2 others kidnapped

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Unknown gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku.

The abducted CPS, Hassan Mijinyawa was on his way to Sardauna local government area on the Mambilla plateau in continuation of the campaign tour of his principal.



The state deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

The state commissioner of police, David Akinremi who also confirmed the latest development said a search team had been deployed to the area.



Vanguard also gathered that one Yusuf Garba narrowly escaped the abductors.

He said the CPS alongside a government official and a foreign expatriate whom he said was on his way to one of the Internally Displaced Persons camp were kidnapped.

He added that their abductors disposed them of their personal belongings before taking them away.

The deputy governor, Haruna Manu who said the abductors are yet to contact anybody, urged the public to pray for safe release of Mijinyawa.



Wife of CPS, Hajiya Sekina Mijinyawa, who also confirmed the incident to newsmen, said her husband left home for Gembu in Sardauna Local Government Council at about 7am Wednesday morning only for him to be kidnapped on the way.

She appealed to the kidnappers to have mercy husband by releasing him unhurt.

At the time of filing this report, nothing had been heard from the abductors.