Tambuwal attends funeral of 26 killed by bandits

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State was among dignitaries that attended the funeral prayer for the 26 persons killed by armed bandits in three communities of Gandi District in Rabah Local Government Area, for victims of Warwana, Kursa and Dutsi villages.

The Deputy Governor, Manir Dan-Iya, former governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, representatives of Sultan, PDP leaders and senior government officials were also in attendance.

Governor Tambuwal condoled with the family and people of Rabah council at the palace of the District Head of Gandi, Alhaji Maccido.

He appealed to the communities to always report suspicious movements in their areas to security agencies for necessary actions and cooperate with them for successful discharge of their duties, assuring that government would take adequate care of the refugees and ensure adequate protection for lives and properties.