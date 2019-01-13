S’West ‘ll re-elect PMB for recongnising June 12 as democracy day- MKO’s Son

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Jamiu Abiola, son of the acclaimed winner of June 12 Presidential election, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale, MKO, Abiola has urged the people of the South West, especially the Yoruba not to betray his father by re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 16th, 2019 presidential election in appreciation for recognizing June 12 as “Democracy Day.”

Jamiu, a prolific writer, linguist, businessman and son of Kudirat and MKO, Abiola, who were slain following MKO’s victory at the June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria, made the remarks, weekend, during a media chat with journalists at MKO’s Ikeja, residence, Lagos.

He spoke in his capacity as an appointed member of the Directorate of Contact and Mobilization of the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team, chaired by Dr. Aisha Buhari, which was inaugurated by President Buhari on January 3rd, 2019.

According to Jamiu, besides honouring his father on June 12, President Buhari is a detribalised leader.

He faulted the statements from some quarters describing President Buhari as being tribalistic, adding that if he was, he (President Buhari) would not have honoured the late Abiola 25 years after.

According to him, “After 25 years, President Muhammadu Buhari honoured the June 12 mandate, an election that was the freest and fairest election at that time. So, people have to understand that any man that can honour a victory won by another man of another tribe, such a person should not be called a tribalist. If he was tribalistic, he would not have done what he did to M.K.O Abiola.

“Buhari had even said in the letter of honour that that day (June 12) is even more important than our Independence Day, Nigerians should understand that and I believe that the Yoruba that I know will not betray Chief M.K.O Abiola in his grave by voting against a man who honoured him.

“The Yoruba are known to appreciate and value anybody that does something for them genuinely. Some have said that it was for political reasons, but if it was for political reason he would have simply given M.K.O a GCFR (Grand Commander of the Federal Republic) and people would still have been happy.

“But he went ahead to dedicate the date a Democracy Day, it shows that he is a detribalised Nigerian leader and I urge the Yoruba people not to betray Chief M.K.O Abiola and Alhaja Kudirat Abiola in their grave by voting against a president who honoured what both of them fought and died for.”

On political campaign violence, Abiola stressed it required governments at all levels to re-orientate the electorate on the need to shun violence because there is no loser in any election contest, “it’s a not winner’s takes all.”