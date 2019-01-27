Suspension: Falana calls for reversal of decision, Onnoghen’s resignation

By Emmanuel Okogba

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana has faulted both the Federal Government and Justice Walter Onnoghen in the way issues leading to the suspension of the CJN were handled.

Falana who was a guest on Channels TV’s Politics Today also faulted the role the judiciary played in the handling of the asset declaration case against the CJN, saying it dragged its feet for too long.

According to Falana, the CJN’s admission that he forgot to declare his asset was not tenable and he should have resigned before it got to the stage of suspension.

He went ahead to call on the Federal Government to reverse the decision to enable Justice Onnoghen resign honorably.

The Federal Government had gone ahead to swear in an Acting CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad after Onnoghen was suspended on Friday.