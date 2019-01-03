Suspected ritualist caught with blood stained sanitary pad escapes lynching in Ondo

…relations deny, claim he is mentally challenged

By Dayo Johnson- Akure

IRATE mob almost lynched a middle-aged man, Kayode Michael alleged to have been caught picking women underwears and blood stained sanitary pad in Akure, the Ondo state capital for rituals.

For timely arrival of officials of the state command of the Civil Defence Corps, the suspects who was beaten blue- black was said to have been arrested by the residents of Danjuma area of the Akure metropolis.

Eyewitness account alleged that the suspect was caught with a nylon bag containing used female underwear, bras and blood-stained sanitary pads.

He was accused of gathering the items to either allegedly use them for rituals or sell to the ritualists

Eyewitness told newsmen who rushed to the scene that some ” People saw him picking female underwears around the area, but when he was asked what he was doing with them, he could not give a convincing answer so the people thought may be he wanted to use them for rituals.

” As he could not give answer to the questions put to him, people started beating him, they wanted to kill him but he was later rescued and handed over to the security agents”

Another eyewitness said, ” The man was caught by okada riders in Danjuma area of Akure while he was picking female pants and bras on the lines, he also picked a fresh sanitary pad stained with blood. Nobody knew what he wanted to use them for. But he has been handed over to men of the Civil Defence Corps, Ondo Command.”

Contacted, the lmage maker of the state NSCDC Oladapo Samuel confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Oladapo who said the suspect was in their custody and was undergoing interrogation.

He however said that the relatives of the suspect who came in respect of the suspect claimed that he ( suspect) was has some mental challenges hence his picking of refuse around the town

According to him” The suspect was rescued from an angry mob by two patriotic citizens. He was confirmed to engage in begging for alms and picking of dustbins around the metropolis by his relatives and neighbors.

” At the scene of rescue, no witness was willing to speak with NSCDC officers on the circumstances of his apprehension to determine if he was actually caught with the exhibit or that he was checking the nylon bag said to contain the exhibit.

Oladapo said however that ” investigation is still ongoing on the case” End